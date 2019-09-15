|
Robert (Bob) Plier
Tucson, AZ - Robert (Bob) Plier, 72 of Tucson, AZ (Formerly of Michigan) passed away on September 5, 2019. Born and raised in the metro Detroit area, Bob started off as a short order cook at the age of 15, was drafted during Vietnam and trained by the Army as a medic, following his service to country he became a toolmaker and a small business owner. He leaves behind his sister Helen (Pat) DeSaeger, her daughters and grandchildren, his sister-in-law Yvonne (Bonnie) Plier, several cousins and close friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Helen as well as his brothers Richard and Thomas. He enjoyed billiards, baseball, nature, a good hand of poker and had a soft heart for dogs. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Stroke Foundation, https://americanstroke.org or any no-kill animal shelter. To leave a condolence please visit www.VistosoFH.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019