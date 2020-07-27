1/1
Robert R. Lambert Sr.
Robert R. Lambert Sr.

Clinton Township - Robert R. Lambert Sr., age 90, of Clinton Township, passed away on July 24, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Geraldine for 64 years. Loving father of Karen (William) Thurner, Christine (David) Nocjar, Robert Jr. (Pam) Lambert, Tim (Elaine Krolikowski) Lambert, Annette O'Ray, and the late Thomas (Gertrude "Polk" Taylor) Lambert. Grandfather to twenty. Great-grandfather to twenty five. Brother to the late Marilyn Lambert. Brother-in-law to Henry (the late Maxine) Gruzwalski, Cass Gruzwalski, Ronald Joseph (the late Theresa) Gruzwalski. Also brother-in-law to the late Chester (Florence) Gruzwalski, Archie (Renalda) Gruzwalski, Edward (Leona) Gruzwalski, Maryan (Shirley) Gruzwalski, and Leo Gruzwalski.

He loved his "FANTASTIC" family and will be hugely missed.

Services for Robert will take place Friday, July 31 at St. Thecla Catholic Church in Clinton Township. In-state 10 am until time of Funeral Mass at 11 am. Entombment to take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township. If desired, memorial donations may be sent to the family or the charity of donor's choice. Arrangements made by A.H. Peters Funeral Home in Warren.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
