Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd
Farmington, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd
Farmington, MI
Robert Rudolf "Bobcat" Anzlovar

Farmington Hills - age 78, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sara (d. 2009); loving father of Robert Charles Anzlovar, Jean Louise (Brian) Lee and Peter Alexander (Heather) Anzlovar; dear grandfather of Ian Michael Lee; fond brother of Maryann Seely. Visitation Friday, February 28, 3-8 pm at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds, N of Grand River) Farmington. Funeral Mass Saturday, February 29, 10 am (in state 9:30 am) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd, Farmington. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
