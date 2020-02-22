|
Robert Rudolf "Bobcat" Anzlovar
Farmington Hills - age 78, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sara (d. 2009); loving father of Robert Charles Anzlovar, Jean Louise (Brian) Lee and Peter Alexander (Heather) Anzlovar; dear grandfather of Ian Michael Lee; fond brother of Maryann Seely. Visitation Friday, February 28, 3-8 pm at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds, N of Grand River) Farmington. Funeral Mass Saturday, February 29, 10 am (in state 9:30 am) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd, Farmington. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020