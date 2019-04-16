|
Robert "Bob" Seroka
Clarkston - Robert "Bob" Seroka, 63 of Clarkston, Michigan succumbed to cancer on April 12, 2019. He was born on October 2, 1955. Son of the late Mary and Henry Seroka.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife Claudia, children Heather Greenwald (Steven), Robert Jr, and Alexandria, loving grandchildren, Matt and Emerson Greenwald, his sister Pat Roach (Jim), and his cousin Kathy Sherry (Fred), and Basset Hound Jessie.
Bob was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. From a young age, Bob always had high energy and was a very generous guy.
He had a passion for classic cars and a passion for sales. He started his career in sales at Art Van Furniture. Soon after, he became a very successful independent furniture rep. Bob lived life to the fullest and achieved so much in such a short period of time. From classic car auctions, car shows, owning a classic car museum, and maintaining a fun and entertaining life on the road doing what he did best, selling furniture....Bob always loved what he did.
In 1993, he founded Billy Bobs Gameroom Furnishings which operated 5 stores in Metro Detroit. He was constantly sharing his success with others. An impeccable sense of style...Bob was always dressed to impress.
He threw the most memorable parties and loved to entertain.
Bob will be missed by many.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2019