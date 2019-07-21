Services
Neely-Turowski Funeral Home
30200 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 525-9020
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neely-Turowski Funeral Home
30200 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely-Turowski Funeral Home
30200 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Genevieve Church
29015 Jamison St.
Livonia, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Genevieve Church
29015 Jamison St.
Livonia, MI
Robert Stanley Pachota

Livonia - Robert Stanley Pachota passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Bob was a longtime resident of Livonia, MI and spent many summers on Rifle Lake and in Lupton, MI as well as winters in Punta Gorda, FL. He attended Detroit Catholic Central High School and graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH. He spent his professional career building the family business - Best Block Company - where he served as its President before retiring. Bob enjoyed sports, construction projects, being outdoors, planting a garden and a good laugh. His favorite saying was "Don't worry, be happy".

He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Marilyn (nee Krygier); his children Mary (Charlie) Johnston, Andrew (Jamie) Pachota, and Libby (Alan) Levy; his grandchildren Camille (Brian) McFarland, Graham Johnston, Londyn Pachota, Marek Pachota, Elyse Levy and Jacob Levy; and his two brothers David (Joan) Pachota, and Michael (Donna) Pachota.

His life will be celebrated with a visitation on Sunday July 21 from 4-7 pm and Monday July 22 from 3-8 pm at Neely - Turowski Funeral Home, 30200 Five Mile Rd, Livonia (between Middlebelt and Merriman). Instate Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 am until time of Mass 11 am at St. Genevieve Church, 29015 Jamison St. Livonia, MI 48154. To share a memory and/or photo of Bob and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.turowskifuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019
