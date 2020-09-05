1/
Robert T. Sonck
Robert T. Sonck

Bob was born in Belgium in 1927. Passed away August 31, 2020. A few years after WWII ended, he emigrated to the U.S. There he met a lovely Belgian girl while they both learned the English language. When he returned from Korea he was awarded U.S. Citizenship and the hand of his beloved Jeannine in marriage. A series of odd jobs miraculously kept the newlyweds afloat until he eventually found a career as a Refrigeration Engineer.

Bob loved tinkering and woodworking. His playground was his garage full of tools. He could fix almost anything, although not always in the conventional way. We called it "Bobby-izing" and there are many examples of his handiwork in the homes of family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, euchre, good beer, and books. He disliked "commotion," and his house was his quiet sanctuary, where he spent his later years in his favorite chair reading or napping.

Now the house is silent, his chair is empty, and his tools covered in dust. He has been reunited with Jeannine, and their firstborn child, David. He leaves behind his children, Linda (Keith) Budd, Donald (Tracy) Sonck, and Lisa (Christopher) Fox, and grandchildren Rachel and Charlotte Budd and Alexander and Nicholas Sonck. They remember a strong and complicated man of many talents, a loving father and devoted husband, a friendly chap with an impish smile and twinkling eyes.

If you knew him, or wish you did after reading this, raise a cold Labatt's in his honor.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in his name can be made to the Cassie Hines Shoes Cancer Foundation, www.cassiehinesshoescancer.org




