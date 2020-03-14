|
|
Robert VanDeVelde
Sterling Heights - VanDeVelde, Robert Henry, March 13, 2020, Age 81. Beloved husband of Darlene and the late Meredith "Rita". Loving father of Robert (Sandra), Deborah (Kevin) Jenkins, Catherine Xenakis, and Jennifer Bittner. Proud and adored grandfather of Jamie (Dan) Dolley, Kristen VanDeVelde (Mike Demartino), Stephanie (Mike) Carroll, Katie (Danny) Ordway, Eric Jenkins (Kelly Harms), Meghan (Ben) Gardner, Halie Xenakis, and Thomas Xenakis. Cherished great grandfather of Shayn, Wren, Ella, Ben, Noah, and Molly. Visitation Thursday 3-8pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Friday 10:30am until time of 11am Mass at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E 14 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI. Memorial Contributions to St. Malachy Catholic Church are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020