Robert "Bob" Vernon Collins
Westland - Robert "Bob" Vernon Collins of Westland. Age 94.
The loving family of Bob Collins announces his passing at age 94 on March 30, 2019. He was a gentle soul and a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather whose cherished memory forever blesses and inspires us. He was a positive person whose philosophy was to make each day a good one.
Bob was born in Port Huron, Michigan on March 23, 1925. After graduation from Highland Park High School in 1943, he served for 3 years as a torpedoman on the USS Edwards, a Navy destroyer that earned 14 battle stars in the Pacific Theater of World War II. In 1947 Bob married Milly Kampas, to whom he was a devoted husband for 64 years. Upon graduating from Lawrence Institute of Technology, Bob began a 36-year career as a mechanical engineer for the Detroit Edison Company, where he was a nationally recognized expert and served a term as the President of the American Society for Nondestructive Testing. Bob and Milly were founding members of the Unity of Livonia church, in which they remained active throughout their marriage. He was an avid paddle ball player well into his 80s, enjoying burgers and beer with other players after most games.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Milly in February 2011. He is survived by his well-loved children David Collins (Janet Econome), Carol Collins (Kevin Clark), Lori Knight (Denny Knight) and Diane Collins; by his grandsons Sasha Knight (Tomoko Knight) and Jesse Knight; by his great-grandchildren Taka and Miyabi Knight; by his nephew Jim Huttula (Alisa Huttula) and their children Chris Huttula and Nikki Huttula.
A memorial celebrating Bob's wonderful life will be held in the summer - the exact date and place will be announced once plans are finalized.
Donations may be made in his name to Angela Hospice at https://www.angelahospice.org/ .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019