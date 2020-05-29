Robert Vincent DeVore, Sr.
Robert Vincent DeVore, Sr. 92. Born in Pandora, Ohio July 17, 1927 the son of Howard and Alecta DeVore, died in Carson City, Nevada May 22, 2020. Bob worked on the farm until he enlisted in the Army in 1942, deploying in the USAAC as a second lieutenant, navigator and then pilot. He flew 60 missions, was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses. ("It certainly was never my intention"). Bob graduated from the University of Michigan 1947 with a BS in Mathematics, and worked as a CPA until he received his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Ohio State in 1963. He is the holder of over ten patents in electromagnetic waves and antenna technology. He worked as an associate professor at Ohio State, at North American Rockwell, and TRW.
He married Mary Evelyn Tebben in August 1947 and shared a life of 66 years together, Mary passing in October 2013. He is survived by his sister Mary Ann of San Marcos, Texas and four children, Robert V. DeVore, Jr., MD, Victoria Ann DeVore (Jeff Rice), Mark S. DeVore, MD (Carol), and David A. DeVore (Crista) and eleven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Howard DeVore and sisters Frances Aves and Lois Vinge. Bob enjoyed raising tomatoes and poppies, discussing politics and the stock market, and managing the family farm in Pandora, OH, which was established in 1884. His children remember him as a man of great curiosity and of strong character and convictions who loved his family.
A Memorial service for family will be held at Walton Funeral Homes in Carson City Nevada on June 2 and interment at the Northern Nevada Memorial Cemetery in Fernley NV. For those wishing to further honor the memory of Bob DeVore, a donation to either the Riley Creek Methodist Church PO Box 151 , Pandora OH 45877, A Plus Hospice Care 4161 Lepire Drive Carson City NV 89701 or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.