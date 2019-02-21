|
Robert W. Larin
- - Robert W. Larin, age 84, died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on January 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Molly, the love of his life for 58 years; Proud and patient father of their six children, Liz (Robert) Larin, Daniel (Thuy) Larin, Kathryn (Andre) Augier, Patty (Karl) Walby, Megan (Joseph) Magee and Kevin (Jennifer) Larin; Tender grandfather of nine grandchildren; Cherished brother of eight siblings; Caring uncle of dozens of nieces and nephews.
He was a lifelong student of history, law, social justice and politics, who was born and raised in Detroit, attended Catholic Central High School, University of Detroit and University of Detroit Law School. He was a man of deep faith and character, widely known to be a generous, thoughtful and compassionate gentleman, deeply devoted to his family and to his profession for over fifty years.
Robert Larin was the first lawyer in Michigan to specialize in the area of DUI law and made numerous contributions to his profession by sharing his expertise with the legal community and lawmakers, through authoring books and articles on drunk driving defense, and through lecturing fellow members of the legal community about changes in drunk driving law. He received the highest honors from his peers for ethical standards and legal ability and was in private practice for most of his career, but also served as an Assistant Prosecutor at the county level, Assistant U.S. Attorney at the federal level and as an instructor at the Oakland County Police Academy teaching "Search & Seizure" and "Investigating the Drinking Driver".
He had a calm and joyful disposition and he valued kindness above all else. He celebrated the happiness of others and comforted countless people in their time of need. A fun-loving, dependable father whose children, young or grown, relished their time with him, where any idea was open for discussion. He was a philosopher, an attentive listener and an inspiration. His greatest gift to his children may be in the way he loved their mother, with respect and admiration.
Robert Larin will be greatly missed, and his example of a life well lived will continue to be a beacon to all who were fortunate to know him.
A memorial mass and reception will begin at 11:00am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 Adams Rd, Troy, MI on Saturday, February 23rd.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 21, 2019