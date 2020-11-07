Robert W. Wenzel



Madison Heights - 1940-2020



Robert W. Wenzel, 80, of Madison Heights, Michigan, November 04, 2020 Son of the late Robert L. & the late Ethel Wenzel. Husband of Tammy. Father of Lori, Stacy, & the late Bobby. Grandfather of Lindsay, Troy & Quinn. Great-Grandfather of Tristan. Brother of Richard. He was blessed with many family and friends who were a special part of his life. Bob served in the U.S. Navy & received his final salute with Military Funeral Honors at his memorial service. Remembrances may be sent to the family at MaineLore@outlook.com









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store