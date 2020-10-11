1/1
(1944 - 2020) Robert Kraiza born June 30, 1944, Robert "Bob" Kraiza, 76, of Havertown, PA died on Oct. 6, 2020. Bob was born and raised in Hamtramck, MI. He joined the US Navy in 1962. He was stationed at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on the USS Shangri-La CVA-38 when he met the mother of his children and planted his roots. He loved sports, cooking and spending time with his family. Survived by his sons: Christian Kraiza (Lisa) and Jason Kraiza (Amy); Grandchildren: Robert, Harley, J Robert, Shay, Casey, Hunter, Dylan and A.J.; his Great Grandchildren: Lydia and Spencer Robert; Siblings: Carl Kraiza, Claudia Dombrowski and Carolyn Kowalski and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding him in death his parents John and Helen Kraiza, his wife, Koula, his brother John Kraiza Jr., his son Robert Kraiza (Jane) and his granddaughter Courtney. Bob had decided to donate his body to the VA Hospital of Philadelphia for research purposes. A Military burial Service will be held in Philadelphia. A Memorial Mass in Michigan in the future.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2020.
