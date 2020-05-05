Robert William "Ducky" Dietz



Robert William "Ducky" Dietz was born in Detroit on February 4, 1934, the sixth out of seven siblings. He died on May 3, 2020 at age 86 after contracting the coronavirus but was suffering with bone cancer and Alzheimer's at the time of his death—not that he ever lost his quick wit or the twinkle in his eye. He is survived by Carol, his wife of 18 years, his daughter Evanne "Nonny" Dietz (Dan Williams), stepchildren Nikki Lorenz, Leif (Patti) Lorenz and Danielle Lozon, and granddaughter Nadia, as well as two of his sisters, Loann (Donald d.) Less and Patricia Terry, as well as many beloved nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by sister Juan (Donald d.) Brennan and brothers Norman, Jr. (Donna d.), Charles and Gary, and parents Norman, Sr. and Winifred.



Ducky attended Denby High School in Detroit, had a brief but successful professional boxing career in the light heavyweight division (26-5-0, with 22 knockouts), and worked as a millwright at Ford Motor Company at the Sterling plant for 38 years, until he retired in 2003. While Ducky was proud of his boxing career, he was even prouder of the decades he spent coaching boxers at the Cannon Recreation Center.



Ducky was quick with his fists in the ring, especially a powerful left hook, but he was even quicker with a smile or a joke or a helping hand. Ducky was gregarious, loud, loving and generous. He would beat you at pool but then buy you a drink. If you grew up on the east side of Detroit in 1950 or later, you probably have a Ducky Dietz story, or wish you did. Ducky could not walk down the street or through Eastland Mall or in most bars without someone greeting him and he would always have a smile, a handshake, a good wish for them. Ducky will be terribly missed by his family and many friends.



Unfortunately due to safety concerns related to Covid-19, there will be no service scheduled at this time.









