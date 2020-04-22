Resources
Robert William Peapples

Commerce - Age 85. April 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Connie; dear father of Carrie(Joe) Mazza and Ron(Lisa) Peapples; dear grandfather of Ashley and Brandon, as well as many extended family. Bob loved the outdoors and so enjoyed making people happy and smile. He retired from Ford Motor Co.(Dearborn) after 30 years. Cremation will be taking place with burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Family suggests memorial contributions to the or the .



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
