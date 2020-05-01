Robert Winkleman
Canal Winchester, OH - On Monday, April 27, 2020, Robert Edwin Winkleman, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, passed away at the age 77. Born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Edwin and Madeline (Debaker) Winkelman. Robert is survived by his sisters Janet (Steve) Gerbe and Marlene (Ron) Bass (and many beloved nieces and nephews); his wife, Kimberly and her daughter Oleda; his children Johanna (Matthew) Tefend, Madeleine (James Blanca) Winkleman, and Edwin (Martha) Winkleman; and his grandchildren, Luke, Grace, Jake, Zachary, Alexis, and Carter. Robert is a proud Marine Corps veteran. He had a long career in sales and real estate, and worked as a property manager for Lehman Village Apartments. Robert was known for his kind and compassionate spirit. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing, watching baseball, playing chess, euchre, gardening and oil painting. Robert has been received by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and reunited in heaven with his beloved parents. His earthly presence will be missed, but his joyous and giving spirit will carry on in all he loved. We will miss you Dad, Papa, Bump-Bump, Monkus. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Online condolences received at www.spencefuneralhome.com. Private memorial services for family will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 12 noon via online streaming. A celebration of life gathering in honor of Robert will be held late fall of this year. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/donate/ or the Marine Semper Fi Fund https://semperfifund.org/donate/.
Canal Winchester, OH - On Monday, April 27, 2020, Robert Edwin Winkleman, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, passed away at the age 77. Born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Edwin and Madeline (Debaker) Winkelman. Robert is survived by his sisters Janet (Steve) Gerbe and Marlene (Ron) Bass (and many beloved nieces and nephews); his wife, Kimberly and her daughter Oleda; his children Johanna (Matthew) Tefend, Madeleine (James Blanca) Winkleman, and Edwin (Martha) Winkleman; and his grandchildren, Luke, Grace, Jake, Zachary, Alexis, and Carter. Robert is a proud Marine Corps veteran. He had a long career in sales and real estate, and worked as a property manager for Lehman Village Apartments. Robert was known for his kind and compassionate spirit. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing, watching baseball, playing chess, euchre, gardening and oil painting. Robert has been received by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and reunited in heaven with his beloved parents. His earthly presence will be missed, but his joyous and giving spirit will carry on in all he loved. We will miss you Dad, Papa, Bump-Bump, Monkus. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Online condolences received at www.spencefuneralhome.com. Private memorial services for family will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 12 noon via online streaming. A celebration of life gathering in honor of Robert will be held late fall of this year. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/donate/ or the Marine Semper Fi Fund https://semperfifund.org/donate/.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.