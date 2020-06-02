Robert "Bob" Yucha
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Yucha

Robert "Bob" Yucha passed away on May 31, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of the late Amelia "Amy" Ksiazek for 46 years. Loving father of Renee (Steve) Bleakley, Brian, and Craig and proud Papa to 6 grandchildren. Dearest son of the late Bruno and the late Irene (Gierszewski) Yucha. Dear brother of Raymond (Jo Ann) Yucha, dearest nephew of Helen Quinn, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bob will be fondly remembered for his kindness, generosity, and his fun-loving nature. A celebration of his life is being planned for a future date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved