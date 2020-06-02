Robert "Bob" Yucha



Robert "Bob" Yucha passed away on May 31, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of the late Amelia "Amy" Ksiazek for 46 years. Loving father of Renee (Steve) Bleakley, Brian, and Craig and proud Papa to 6 grandchildren. Dearest son of the late Bruno and the late Irene (Gierszewski) Yucha. Dear brother of Raymond (Jo Ann) Yucha, dearest nephew of Helen Quinn, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bob will be fondly remembered for his kindness, generosity, and his fun-loving nature. A celebration of his life is being planned for a future date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store