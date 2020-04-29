|
Roberta C. Wishart
Troy - Roberta C. Wishart, age 83, of Troy, passed away on April 25, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1936, in Detroit, to the late Robert and Gudrun Wishart. Roberta was a graduate of Wayne State University and was a retired educator with the Detroit Public Schools. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary Wishart, 6 nephews, 3 nieces and many friends. She was preceded in death by two sisters; Rose Stadler and Joyce Beller, and lifelong companion, Patricia Johnson. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. View obituary and share memories at www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020