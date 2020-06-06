Or Copy this URL to Share

Roberta Myers



Warren - Roberta Myers of Warren, MI passed away June 4 at age 84 following a battle with breast cancer. She is survived by loving husband of 61 years, John (Jack) Myers, devoted daughters Denise Myers (Steve), Diane Kelley (Chris), Doreen Tilley (Mike), Dawn Collica (TJ) 6 grandchildren, & 4 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to BCRF or Henry Ford Hospice.









