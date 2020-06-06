Roberta Myers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta Myers

Warren - Roberta Myers of Warren, MI passed away June 4 at age 84 following a battle with breast cancer. She is survived by loving husband of 61 years, John (Jack) Myers, devoted daughters Denise Myers (Steve), Diane Kelley (Chris), Doreen Tilley (Mike), Dawn Collica (TJ) 6 grandchildren, & 4 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to BCRF or Henry Ford Hospice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved