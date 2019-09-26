Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon
Birmingham, MI
Roberta "Bobbie" Ross Obituary
Roberta "Bobbie" Ross

Age 94, Sept. 23, 2019.

Beloved wife of Hugh Ross. Loving mother of Tim (Kelley) Ross, Linda (Jay) Finney, Betsy (Chuck) Corkum & Diane (Rich) Tomer. Proud grandmother of 10. Great-grandmother of 2.

Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks (between 14-15 Mile Rds.), Friday 3-7 PM. Funeral Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon, Birmingham, Saturday 10 AM. Memorials appreciated to the .

Obituary & Condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 26, 2019
