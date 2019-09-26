|
|
Roberta "Bobbie" Ross
Age 94, Sept. 23, 2019.
Beloved wife of Hugh Ross. Loving mother of Tim (Kelley) Ross, Linda (Jay) Finney, Betsy (Chuck) Corkum & Diane (Rich) Tomer. Proud grandmother of 10. Great-grandmother of 2.
Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks (between 14-15 Mile Rds.), Friday 3-7 PM. Funeral Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon, Birmingham, Saturday 10 AM. Memorials appreciated to the .
Obituary & Condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 26, 2019