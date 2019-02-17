|
Roberta (Fern) Woods
Livonia - Roberta (Fern) Woods, of Livonia, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 8, 2019. Daughter of the late Marvin and Elizabeth (Frizell) Fern, Bobbie graduated from Redford Union High School and was employed by Redford Parks and Recreation until her retirement in 2007.
Bobbie was married to her high school sweetheart Thomas for 52 years. She was preceded in death by her son Tom Woods, brother William Fern, and sisters Judith Roediger, Laverne Kulling, and Rebecca Schultz.
Bobbie is survived by her husband Thomas, daughter Jennifer (Stephen) Marszalek, grandchildren Adam, Kate, Emma Marszalek, Elizabeth Woods, and a number of nieces and nephews. Bobbie's passion for her grandchildren and animals was reflected thru her kind and compassionate spirit. Services will be private for immediate family.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 17, 2019