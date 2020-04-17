|
|
Robyn James Arrington, M.D.
July 18, 1944 - April 13, 2020
Dr. Robyn James Arrington, Jr. was born to Dr. Robyn James Arrington, Sr. and Irene Vonciel Mitchell Arrington, R.N. in Detroit, Michigan on July 18, 1944. Robyn was a graduate of Cass Technical High School's Chem/Bio curriculum. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan in 1966. He finished Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. in 1970. After his internship at Providence Hospital in Washington, D.C., Robyn returned to Detroit and began his residency at Wayne State University affiliated Hospitals in Obstetrics and Gynecology and transferred and completed his residency at Grace Hospitals.
In 1975, Robyn joined his father's private practice in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Detroit. His brother, Harold joined the practice in 1976. During his clinical practice, Robyn, Jr. served on the medical staffs of St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Detroit, Southwest Detroit Hospital, Kirwood General Hospital, Highland Park General Hospital and Grayling Michigan Hospital.
Robyn was appointed Medical Director for the Federally Qualified, State Licensed Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Total Health Care, Inc. for Southeast Michigan in 1976. He remained in that position for over 40 years. Additionally, he was appointed Chief Medical Officer for Total Health Choice, Inc., from 1997 to 2010, a State licensed HMO serving southern Florida.
In 1971, Robyn began his career in the Army National Guard in Washington, D.C. He transferred to the Michigan National Guard as a Captain in 1972. In 1981, he was appointed Chief of Professional Services 207th Evacuation Hospital (the largest National Guard hospital in the country); in 1985 he was appointed Commander 207th Evacuation Hospital with the rank of Full Colonel and finally, he was appointed State Surgeon of the Michigan Army National Guard in 1990 and also served as commanding officer of the Michigan National Guard Detroit Light Guard Armory, retiring in 1999.
Robyn served on the Board of Trustees at Adrian College for over 20 years. During this time, he established the Arrington Bookstore in the student center; renovated a major portion of the Shipman Library where a portrait of his parents hangs in dedication and established the Arrington Scholarship Program to aid students in need of financial assistance. Robyn was joined by his brother Harold, also an Adrian alumnus, in achieving their most prized accomplishment for Adrian College, the Arrington Ice Arena, a centerpiece of the college's sports complex. The arena was dedicated in 2007 and since that time, Adrian College has attracted students from all over the country. Robyn received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Adrian College in 2006.
Robyn was honored by the Howard University College of Medicine as the alumnus who had given the largest donation to the college in its history. He was a proud member of the Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, a sponsor of the Metropolitan Detroit Teen Conference and served on the Board of the American Red Cross Southeastern Michigan. Robyn was honored to serve a four-year term on the National Advisory Committee for Infant Mortality of the Department of Health and Human Services, appointed by President George W. Bush in 2003.
Robyn loved boating and served as Fleet Surgeon and ultimately Commodore of the former Detroit Boat Club. His endless energy, generosity, and thoughtfulness were definitely put to good use throughout his life. He has earned his final rest, departing this life on April 13, 2020. He was well loved and will be greatly missed.
Dr. Robyn James Arrington is survived by his brother, Dr. Harold M. Arrington; his sister, Dr. Bettye V. Arrington-Martin; his brother-in-law, Hon. Jack Martin; his adopted nephew and nieces, Mr. Randolph W. Martin, Dr. Heidi Martin and Ms. Ingrid E. Martin as well as numerous cousins, friends and colleagues.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020