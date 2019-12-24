|
Robyn Schwartz
Farmington Hills - Age 64, died December 20, 2019. Beloved wife of 13 years of Robert Schwartz. Cherished mother of L. David (Nicole) Strait, Zebulon (Angeline) Strait, and Jenaveve (Christopher) Lenoir. Proud grandmother of Sango Smith, Ava Strait, Lynn Strait, Penelope Strait, Elora Stone, Jadienne Tanner, Koleton Lenoir, Juleanna Lenoir, and Emelyn Lenoir. Loving sister of Rebecca (Charles) Blades, the late Rosella Reinbold-Price, and the late Jesse H. Price, Jr. Dear sister-in-law of Esther (Joe Maan) Katzenstein. Loving stepmother of Stephanie Schwartz and Jared Schwartz. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. SERVICES WILL BE HELD 2:00 P.M. FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT WILL BE AT GREENWOOD CEMETERY IN PETOSKEY, MICHIGAN. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019