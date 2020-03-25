Services
Rodney Chase, age 78 passed away March 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen for nearly 59 years, loving father of Camille (Jim) Powers, Todd (Linda) Chase, proud grandfather of Kimberly (Brad) Gornick and Devon Powers. Rodney was a dedicated math professor at Oakland Community College for 33 years. A funeral service will be held for immediate family only due to the current gathering restrictions. Please visit frazerfunerals.com to share a memorial tribute with the family. A celebration of life for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
