Roger C. Bickel
Columbus, OH - Roger C. Bickel, aged 91, died peacefully July 20,2019 in Columbus, OH. Formerly of Birmingham, MI, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years , Martha Irene (Kerr) . He is survived by sons, Robert C. (Myrna) , Gary W. (Michelle) ; daughter Elizabeth A. and her sons , Justin R. and Ethan J. Sippola. Son of the late Russell C. and Mildred M. (Stein) Bickel of Columbus, OH. Also predeceased by sister Phyllis M. Burkart . Following a thirty year engineering career with Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn, MI , Roger resumed a career as a professional photographer. An accomplished and published photographer from an early age, he carried his talent and interest throughout his lifetime. As a couple, along with his wife, Martha, he was able to blend his love of photography with nature, and the travel that they enjoyed so much together . Memorial Service to be held 11 a.m., Mon. July 29, 2019 at Acacia Park Cemetery , Beverly Hills, MI. In lieu of flowers , the family suggests donations to the American Red Cross.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 26, 2019