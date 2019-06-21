Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY
LIVONIA, MI
Roger K. "Rocky" Siegel

Roger K. "Rocky" Siegel
Roger K. "Rocky" Siegel

Warren - Dear brother of Ronald K. Siegel, Richard K. Siegel, Brian K. Siegel, and Harry Nederlander Jr. Adoring uncle of Tiffany Siegel, Laurent Siegel, Ronald Siegel Jr., Ginette Baum, Claire Siegel and Austin Siegel. Also remembered by many other loving family members and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICES SUNDAY, 1:30PM AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 21, 2019
Download Now