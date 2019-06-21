|
Roger K. "Rocky" Siegel
Warren - Dear brother of Ronald K. Siegel, Richard K. Siegel, Brian K. Siegel, and Harry Nederlander Jr. Adoring uncle of Tiffany Siegel, Laurent Siegel, Ronald Siegel Jr., Ginette Baum, Claire Siegel and Austin Siegel. Also remembered by many other loving family members and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICES SUNDAY, 1:30PM AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 21, 2019