Roger Maitlin Sanborn
1927 - 2020
Roger Maitlin Sanborn

South Lyon - Roger Maitlin Sanborn, 93, of South Lyon, MI., passed away peacefully in his home, May 11, 2020.

He was born February 7, 1927 in Detroit to the late Elwin and Olga Sanborn. Roger was married to his loving wife, Shirley, for 71 years. They were married in Detroit on January 22, 1949. Roger served his country during WWII in the United States Army.

His greatest joy was being surrounded by the company of his family and friends. Roger was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend to many. He will be remembered most for his strong spirit and his ability to make you laugh. Roger's sense of humor will be missed. He was also an avid Red Wings fan.

Roger leaves behind his wife; Shirley, daughter; Tammy (Tom), grandchildren; Lyndsay (Kurt), Brandon (Monica), Derek, Terrance, Andrea (Florian), Kevin, Bridget, great-grandchildren; Sadey, Cooper, Ryan, Felix, Nora, Gretta, Brother; Donald (MaryEllen), and many nephews,, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his son Ronald, his parents Elwin and Olga, brothers Elwin Jr. Brother and Sister-in-law Edward and Shirley Sister and brother-in-law Marita and Emil

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
