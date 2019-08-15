Resources
- - Roger Marcel DeSchutter, born May 21, 1960 in Detroit to Marcel and Maxine DeSchutter. Died August 11, 2019 at Harper Hospital after a lengthy illness. He served in the U.S. Navy and was employed for a time at Kroger. He is survived by his daughters, Bailey Coyle-DeSchutter and Peyton Coyle-DeSchutter, his sister, Janis Grant, brothers-in-law William Grant and Paul Kowalski, as well as nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind good friends. Predeceased by his parents and his sister, Donna Kowalski. Donations to the Michigan Veteran's Foundation and Detroit's homeless.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 15, 2019
