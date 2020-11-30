Roger P. Merryman Jr.
Bloomfield Hills - Roger P. Merryman Jr. peacefully passed away at home at 98 years of age on November 28, 2020 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Roger was born on April 7, 1923 in Framingham, MA. His wife of 62 years, Phyllis Ogden Merryman, preceded him in death in 2010. Together they had five children: Roger III, Anne (d. 2006), Joan, Sally and David (Mary Lou). Roger was a loving grandfather and great grandfather to twelve. During WWII, Roger served in the U.S. Navy and then went on to graduate from Tufts University, where he met his wife. He enjoyed providing and caring for his family, gardening, and playing golf. His cheerful attitude and bright smile will be missed by all. A private family memorial will be held in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: www.navymemorial.org