Rollin Bradford Norris
Detroit - Rollin Bradford Norris, son of Whitten Evens Norris and Carolyn Gallagher Norris, died peacefully on March 27, 2019 after a short bout with lung cancer just a few weeks after his 85th birthday.
Born on March 4, 1934 in Neville, France, where his father had been an ambulance driver during World War I, Rollin and his family returned to the United States shortly after he was born and settled in Massachusetts. When his father returned from World War II, the family went west to Oklahoma and Arizona for his health. Notwithstanding this brief detour, Rollin was a confirmed New Englander, accent and all. It was not until his children were adults that they learned that he rode horses competitively as a child.
A proud graduate of the Phillips Exeter Academy (1952) and Harvard University (1956, magna cum laude), Rollin was called to the priesthood, graduating from the Episcopal Theological Seminary (now Episcopal Divinity School at Union). Ordained in 1959, he served as a curate for St. Luke's, Minneapolis (1959-1962); Vicar of Church of the Resurrection, Spring Lake Park, Minnesota (1962-1968); associate rector, Christ Church Cranbrook, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan (1968-1971); rector, St. Paul's, Port Huron (1971-1985); and rector, All Saints, Detroit (1985-1989). After he retired in 1989, Rollin went on to serve as Interim Rector for a number of parishes in the Diocese of Michigan, including St. Luke's, Utica; St. John's, Royal Oak; Christ Church, Dearborn; Christ Church, Detroit (his home parish during half the year); and St. Mark's, Newport, Vermont (his home parish the rest of the year).
For almost his entire adult life, Rollin's endeavors and adventures included Margo Pinney Norris. Married in 1959, they would have celebrated their 60th anniversary in July 2019. Although she stayed home with two young children when he marched in Selma, Alabama in 1965, an event that influenced the rest of his life, she was with him when the family went to the Poor People's March on Washington in 1968, when they sailed the North Channel and Georgian Bay from their base on Manitoulin Island, when they established their summer home in Lowell, Vermont, and when they traveled the world in their retirement (Patagonia, China, India, Bhutan, Cambodia and many more, and always, France).
Rollin was predeceased by his brother George Rockwood ("Rocky") Norris. In addition to Margo, Rollin, is survived by his brother Whitton ("Tony") Evens Norris and his sister, Mary Wyatt Norris; his children Megan Pinney Norris (Howard Matthew) and William Gallagher Norris (Wendell Tong), and his grandchildren, Taylor Norris Matthew and Beatrice Norris Tong.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Church, 960 East Jefferson, Detroit, Michigan 48207, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christ Church Detroit Outreach Fund, Southwest Solutions, or Planned Parenthood.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 4, 2019