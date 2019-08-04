|
Ron Weil
Huntington Woods - The artist Ron Weil died at the age of 74 on July 25, 2019 in his Huntington Woods home where he lived with his wife, Nancy Jones. Ron was well known as a deep and honest thinker and as an accomplished artist. He remained loved across all of the communities he touched, including his Jewish youth in Detroit; his time at Mumford High School where he graduated in 1962; his leftist activism in San Francisco; his raising four children in the Bay Area; and with his fellow artists in California and Michigan. A life-long intellectual, Ron also earned separate advanced degrees in Urban Geography and Economics from the University of California at Berkeley. His children are deeply saddened to have lost Ron, but, as Ron would proudly note, they have each inherited some of his best qualities: intellectual curiosity, emotional transparency, skepticism and humor. Ron lived a long and rich life, including jobs that ranged from economics professor to cab driver to urban planner to professional poker player to middle school teacher to professional artist. He showed his iconic charcoal drawings regularly at Vessel Gallery in Oakland in his later years and in 2017 returned to Detroit and became a valued member of the thriving creative community, where he felt he had found his artistic home. He was a man who was proud of his adventures, his partners, and his children. Ron also loved his mother Shirley Weil, and his three wives who were each distinctly powerful, confident and uniquely intelligent women. He was proud to call each one his partner in life. Ron was preceded in death by his wife and partner of 36 years, Leah Statman. His mother, his children and their partners, his grandchildren, and his wife send him off with much love and many tears. Goodbye, Ronnie.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 4, 2019