Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Ronald E. Nordin


Ronald E. Nordin Obituary
Ronald E. Nordin

Detroit - 11/4/1939 - 4-22-2019

Native of Detroit Michigan... a West-Sider.

A committed family man and father of 6 children.

Survived by:

Wife, Elayne (an East-Sider) for 57 years.

6 children: Michele(Andy), Erik (Mae), Chris (Michelle), Adam (Michele), Jennifer, Israel (Amanda).

8 Grandchildren: Josh, Nicole, Corey, Jacob, Lucille, Norah, Gus, Lilah

1 Great-grandchild (Riley)

1 Sister: Ann Nickoloff (Carl)

1 Niece: Anita Yeager

1 Nephew: Dr. Steven Nickoloff

The Memorial visitation will take place on Friday May 10, 2019 at the Sterling Heights Chapel of E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors (3801 18 Mile Rd). from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm with a memorial service at 1:00 pm.

Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 28, 2019
