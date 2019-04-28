|
|
Ronald E. Nordin
Detroit - 11/4/1939 - 4-22-2019
Native of Detroit Michigan... a West-Sider.
A committed family man and father of 6 children.
Survived by:
Wife, Elayne (an East-Sider) for 57 years.
6 children: Michele(Andy), Erik (Mae), Chris (Michelle), Adam (Michele), Jennifer, Israel (Amanda).
8 Grandchildren: Josh, Nicole, Corey, Jacob, Lucille, Norah, Gus, Lilah
1 Great-grandchild (Riley)
1 Sister: Ann Nickoloff (Carl)
1 Niece: Anita Yeager
1 Nephew: Dr. Steven Nickoloff
The Memorial visitation will take place on Friday May 10, 2019 at the Sterling Heights Chapel of E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors (3801 18 Mile Rd). from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm with a memorial service at 1:00 pm.
Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com
