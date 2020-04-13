Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Ronald E. Wilson

Ronald E. Wilson Obituary
Ronald E. Wilson

Wilson, Ronald E., age 87, died April 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Frances. Loving father of Karen (Tom) Boyda, Michael, David, Lori (Michael) Olsey, Paul, and the late Ronald F., and the late Brian A. Wilson. He is also survived by several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Rd. at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd.). Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -