|
|
Ronald E. Wilson
Wilson, Ronald E., age 87, died April 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Frances. Loving father of Karen (Tom) Boyda, Michael, David, Lori (Michael) Olsey, Paul, and the late Ronald F., and the late Brian A. Wilson. He is also survived by several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Rd. at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd.). Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020