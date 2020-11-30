1/
Ronald Edward Winkel
Ronald Edward Winkel

Clinton Township - 91, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Clinton Twp.

He was born in Detroit, February 8, 1929, the son of the late Frank and Helen (Burchell) Winkel.

His marriage to Alice Jean Joumas was in Detroit in 1965. Alice passed away October 26, 2018.

"Ron" was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ray Township. He was a draftsman for Chrysler for 30 years before his retirement. Ron enjoyed golfing and bowling and loved traveling around the world with his wife, Alice.

Surviving are a brother Kenneth (Lina) Winkel of IN; brother-in-law, Jack Rasey and several nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Beatrice Rasey.

Rite of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ray Township, with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Fr. Todd Angele will officiate. Private burial services will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yale.

Services are by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond.

Memorials are suggested to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mount Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
