|
|
Ronald Harold Allor
age 90, formerly of Bloomfield Hills, MI and Venice, FL, passed away peacefully October 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Felicia Edwina. Dear father of Steven (Christina), Daniel Curtis, Elizabeth Frances and grandfather of Danielle Elizabeth (Dr. Carl Root). Dear brother of Virginia Ruth Beer and the late Dan Allor. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Ruth. Ron and Felicia married on D-Day and were together almost 50 years. Ron was an Army veteran and graduate of Northwestern University and the American Academy of Art. He worked at several advertising agencies in Detroit and New York, including J. Walter Thompson, McCann Ericson, and BBD&O. He was an exceptional artist and art director. After retiring, Ron began painting again. Many of his paintings are in Venice, FL, a few of which hang in the retirement community of Harbor Isles which he so loved. Interment will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019