Ronald J. Rebain
Farmington Hills - Ronald J. Rebain, age 77, passed away August 3, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Pat for 56 years. Loving father of Kim (Michael) Pawlak and Rebecca (Michael) Gualdoni. Dear Papa of Avory (Matt Szado), Connor, Shay, Joey, Sofia and the late Erika. Also survived by his "cousin-brother" Jerry (Theresa) Fliss. Visitation Thursday, Aug. 6th 2-8pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Friday, Aug. 7th 10:30am until time of Funeral Mass 11am at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. www.mccabefuneralhome.com