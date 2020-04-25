|
Ronald Jacob Kacher
Westland - Ronald (Ron) Jacob Kacher, age 83, of Westland, MI, passed away on April 13, 2020. Ronald was born to the late Walter and Sophie Kacher of Detroit, MI. His most treasured childhood memory was spending summers on his grandparents' farm in Lublin, WI. After graduation Ron proudly joined the Navy. On 9-22-1956, he married his sweetheart, Loretta Edith Otto and they raised four children. Ron retired from GM Fisher Body where he was active in the UAW. Ron was an avid hunter, golfer, and bowler. Ron is survived by his children, Ronald Kacher, Karen Grech, Mark Kacher, and Janet Fraser (Don), and by his cherished grandchildren: Ronald Kacher Jr., Kevin Grech (Samantha), Julie Grech-Kramer (Tim), Andrew Fraser, and Emily Servo (Austin). He loved dearly his three great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Joanne Kacher, Eileen Hoelzer (Gary); and brothers-in-law, Richard Otto (Marianne) and Paul Otto. Besides his parents, Ron is predeceased by his wife of 59 years, and his siblings, Walter Kacher and Barbara Steigerwald (Raymond). A private burial has taken place. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later time. Please go to www.santeiufuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020