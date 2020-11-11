Ronald Kachmar
St Clair Shores - Ronald Philip Kachmar, age 73, passed away on November 8th, 2020. Born in Johnstown, PA on June 9th, 1947, to the late Michael and Lillian (Crooks) Kachmar. Loving brother to Marilyn Neubauer. Dear uncle and cousin to many. Proud retired veteran of the Vietnam War. Employee of TACOM for 27 years. Finished working career as a contractor in Iraq and Afghanistan until 2011. Avid golfer and sports enthusiast. Ranger at Treetops Resort in Gaylord, MI. Known as the pillar of strength, surviving a battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis and double lung transplant. Beloved husband of TerriAnne (Bogdziewicz) for 33 years. Cherished and adored father to Patricia "Trish". Brother-in-law to 6. Sorely missed by his dog "Gertie" and grand-dog "Millie". Honor Ron with a cheeseburger, ice cold Bud Light, and a chocolate malt. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. A "Ron-approved" celebration of life at a later date. ahpeters.com