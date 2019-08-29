Services
Anchor Bay Cremation Services
33497 23 Mile Rd
Chesterfield Township, MI 48047
(586) 648-6167
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Tuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Ronald L. Tuck


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Ronald L. Tuck Obituary
Dr. Ronald L. Tuck

St. Clair - Dr. Ronald L. Tuck, 76, passed away on August 20, 2019. He was born on February 11, 1943. His parents were Velma and Robert E. Tuck of Homer, Michigan, who preceded him in death.

Dr. Tuck graduated from Homer High School in 1960, enlisted in the United State Army and served three years with the Army in Germany. Following his Army discharge, he attended Southern Illinois University and obtained a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Detroit School of Dentistry in 1972.

He was a practicing dentist for 47 years at his office in Warren, Michigan, until his retirement earlier this year.

Dr. Tuck is survived by his faithful dog "Odie", his brothers, Lyle E. Tuck, Robert C. Tuck, Terrence J. Tuck and Gerald W. Tuck, lots of nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, and valued friends.

Dr. Tuck was a member of the Michigan Dental Association, Macomb County District Dental Society, a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry and a number of other professional associations.

He was a frequent, successful fisherman on the waters of Michigan, Montana, Florida, Alaska and the Bahamas, a hunter and trainer of hunting dogs, a fearless skier, sea kayaker and scuba diver.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now