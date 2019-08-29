|
Dr. Ronald L. Tuck
St. Clair - Dr. Ronald L. Tuck, 76, passed away on August 20, 2019. He was born on February 11, 1943. His parents were Velma and Robert E. Tuck of Homer, Michigan, who preceded him in death.
Dr. Tuck graduated from Homer High School in 1960, enlisted in the United State Army and served three years with the Army in Germany. Following his Army discharge, he attended Southern Illinois University and obtained a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Detroit School of Dentistry in 1972.
He was a practicing dentist for 47 years at his office in Warren, Michigan, until his retirement earlier this year.
Dr. Tuck is survived by his faithful dog "Odie", his brothers, Lyle E. Tuck, Robert C. Tuck, Terrence J. Tuck and Gerald W. Tuck, lots of nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, and valued friends.
Dr. Tuck was a member of the Michigan Dental Association, Macomb County District Dental Society, a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry and a number of other professional associations.
He was a frequent, successful fisherman on the waters of Michigan, Montana, Florida, Alaska and the Bahamas, a hunter and trainer of hunting dogs, a fearless skier, sea kayaker and scuba diver.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 29, 2019