Troy - Ronald Leroy Sherman, of Troy, died on March 25, 2019 at age 81. He was born in Sydney, Ohio, to Robert John and Thelma Evelyn (Frisbee) Sherman. Ronald is survived by his wife Rene Esther Sherman, his daughters Margaret (Tom) Callaghan, Beverly (Ryan) Hindmarsh, his son Robert (late Stacie) Sherman, 11 grandchildren, his sisters Gloria (George) Arrington, Cathy (Gary) Weideman, and his brother Richard Sherman. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Andrew (Brittany) Drouillard. Visitation 2-9:00 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 N. Main St., Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-9010. Service 10:30 AM Monday, April 01, 2019 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 East Fourteen Mile Rd., Clawson, MI 48017. www.GramerFuneralHome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 28, 2019