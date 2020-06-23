Ronald Malinowski
Malinowski, Ronald passed away from a 5-year battle with cancer on June 20, 2020, at the age of 73. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Bernice Malinowski and brother-in-law Stanley Kronen. He is survived by his wife, Carol, of 17 years, and previous wife Jan Jaworski, who is the mother of their children Barbra and Jeffrey, dearest sister of Connie Kronen and grandchildren Jordyn and Evan. He will be dearly missed by his cousins David, Kenny, Nancy, and Pattie; and several long-standing friends, who looked to Ron for advice on his many talents of home repair and automotive concerns. Ron is also survived by his loving sisters-in-law and brother-in-law; Jane, Cindy, and David. Ron was a brilliant engineer with a long history in the automotive industry, great handyman, wood worker, and all projects he put his mind and hands together to accomplish. He was an active philanthropist for the Multiple Myeloma Foundation, Michigan Humane Society, Public Television, and Gleaners Community Food Bank. A memorial gathering Friday 3-8:00 pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home 45100 Warren Road, Canton. Instate 9:30 am until the time of memorial mass at 10:00 am, Saturday at St. Kenneth Catholic Church 14951 N. Haggerty, Plymouth. All memorial tributes to the International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Drive #260, N. Hollywood, CA 91607. Please visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com to share a memory.
Malinowski, Ronald passed away from a 5-year battle with cancer on June 20, 2020, at the age of 73. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Bernice Malinowski and brother-in-law Stanley Kronen. He is survived by his wife, Carol, of 17 years, and previous wife Jan Jaworski, who is the mother of their children Barbra and Jeffrey, dearest sister of Connie Kronen and grandchildren Jordyn and Evan. He will be dearly missed by his cousins David, Kenny, Nancy, and Pattie; and several long-standing friends, who looked to Ron for advice on his many talents of home repair and automotive concerns. Ron is also survived by his loving sisters-in-law and brother-in-law; Jane, Cindy, and David. Ron was a brilliant engineer with a long history in the automotive industry, great handyman, wood worker, and all projects he put his mind and hands together to accomplish. He was an active philanthropist for the Multiple Myeloma Foundation, Michigan Humane Society, Public Television, and Gleaners Community Food Bank. A memorial gathering Friday 3-8:00 pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home 45100 Warren Road, Canton. Instate 9:30 am until the time of memorial mass at 10:00 am, Saturday at St. Kenneth Catholic Church 14951 N. Haggerty, Plymouth. All memorial tributes to the International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Drive #260, N. Hollywood, CA 91607. Please visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com to share a memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.