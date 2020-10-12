Ronald Moore
Sterling Heights, Michigan - Moore, Ronald Neale, age 81, October 11, 2020. Retired Warren Woods Superintendent. Beloved husband of 59 years to Patricia "Gale". Loving father of Larry (Karen) and Kevin (Jennifer). Grandfather of Stephen, Katheryn and Mitchell. Dearest brother to Brenda Krause, Danny (Mary), Lana (William)Wells and David (Heather.) Family will receive friends,Thursday at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke), Utica, Thursday 2:00 until 9:00 p.m. Memorial Service at the funeral home Friday at 11:00 a.m. Family request donations to King of Kings Lutheran Church. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com