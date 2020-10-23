Ronald Paoletti
St. Clair Shores - October 22, 2020. Age 86. Left us to join his wife Nancy. Loving father of Michael (Mary) Paoletti, Lee (Dave) Gajda, Lynn (Peter) DuBois and Laurie (Patrick) Kortas. Proud grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 4. Dear brother of Gerald Paoletti. Ron retired from TACOM where he received an award for Meritorious Civilian Service and the Commander's Award for Civilian Service. He also received proclamation from the City of St. Clair Shores for coaching 4,500 children, over 30 years with the Green Hornets and 22 years with local baseball teams. Memorial visitation Saturday October 31st at 9:30am until time of Memorial Mass at 10am at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 21201 13 Mile Road (West of Harper Ave). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association
or Humane Society of Macomb are appreciated. Arrangements by Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
