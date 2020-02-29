|
|
Ronald Paul Baldas
South Lyon - Ronald Paul Baldas, of South Lyon, passed away on February 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 7, 1943, son of the late Alexander and Martha Baldas.
Ronald worked for many years at Ford Motor Company prior to his retirement.
Ronald is survived by his loving spouse Shirley; Daughter, Karen (Kevin) Birt, Jason(Jennifer) Baldas, Christopher (Amanda) Baldas. His grandchildren: Miranda, Andrew, Jayden, Brooklyn, Logan, Luke, and Leo.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Laura Michelle Baldas and his sister Phyllis Kumm.
Visitation will be held on Monday at PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME from 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral mass will be at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Lyon, with final visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m at the Church.
Burial will take place in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Karmanos-Bone Marrow Transplant Program.
www.phillipsfuneral.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020