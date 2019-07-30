Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Juk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald R. Juk


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald R. Juk Obituary
Ronald R. Juk

Detroit - Ronald R. Juk, born on 9/23/1945 in Detroit, MI passed away peacefully on 7/27/2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Ann Marie Bussey. Ron is survived by his brother, Robert Juk; his sister-in-law, Carol Sharer; his children, Andrew Juk, Kari Wulf, Matthew Juk and Anki Hallmen; his 7 grandchildren and everyone who can appreciate a good joke and a fine single malt. Visitation will begin at 12:00PM on Thursday, August 1st followed by a prayer service at 3:30PM at Schoedinger Funeral Home 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's name at Pelotonia.org. To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now