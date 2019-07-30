|
Detroit - Ronald R. Juk, born on 9/23/1945 in Detroit, MI passed away peacefully on 7/27/2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Ann Marie Bussey. Ron is survived by his brother, Robert Juk; his sister-in-law, Carol Sharer; his children, Andrew Juk, Kari Wulf, Matthew Juk and Anki Hallmen; his 7 grandchildren and everyone who can appreciate a good joke and a fine single malt. Visitation will begin at 12:00PM on Thursday, August 1st followed by a prayer service at 3:30PM at Schoedinger Funeral Home 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's name at Pelotonia.org. To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 30, 2019