Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Ray Schultz


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Ray Schultz Obituary
Ronald Ray Schultz

Clinton Township - May 6, 2019. Age 86. Beloved father of Linda (Michael) Maltese, Ronald (Anita) and Michael (Louise). Proud and adored grandfather of William, Raymond (Elena), Timothy, Austin, Cameron and great grandfather of Elonzo and Noelle. Loving brother of James (Shirley) and the late Richard. Visitation Friday 3-9pm with an 11am Funeral Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Michigan Humane Society. Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now