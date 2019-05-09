|
Ronald Ray Schultz
Clinton Township - May 6, 2019. Age 86. Beloved father of Linda (Michael) Maltese, Ronald (Anita) and Michael (Louise). Proud and adored grandfather of William, Raymond (Elena), Timothy, Austin, Cameron and great grandfather of Elonzo and Noelle. Loving brother of James (Shirley) and the late Richard. Visitation Friday 3-9pm with an 11am Funeral Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Michigan Humane Society. Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 9 to May 10, 2019