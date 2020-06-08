Ronald "Ron" William Letenyei
Ronald "Ron" William Letenyei, 78, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
He was born July 30, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, the oldest son of William "Bill" and Blenda Letenyei.
Ron graduated from Thurston High School in 1959 in Redford Township, Michigan, and went on to study at Wayne State University. Ron worked his way up through the ranks to the position of Manager of Information Systems. He retired in 2001.
Everyone who knew Ron loved him. He was the nicest, friendliest person you would ever meet. He would often strike up conversations with random strangers, leaving them with a smile on their face. He loved music, being outside, his family and friends, and, most of all, his wife of almost 56 years, Donna (Strzelecki) Letenyei.
Ron is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter Danielle Letenyei, his son Ron Letenyei and daughter-in-law Valerie (Moore) Letenyei and his four grandchildren Aaron Campbell, Zoe Campbell, Leah Letenyei and Holly Letenyei.
He was preceded in death by his father, his mother, and his younger brother, Vaughn Letenyei.
Funeral for Ron will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 406 E. Savidge Street. Spring Lake, MI 49456.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.