Rose Ann BonfiglioRose Ann Bonfiglio, age 98, died June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francesco for 78 years. Loving mother of Andrea Bonfiglio, James (Susan) Bonfiglio, and the late Jeanette (Fred-surviving) Geist. Cherished grandmother of Laura Geist (Jason Rapelje), Jennifer (James) Geist-Quigley, Jamie (Joel) Rosenthal, Frank Geist, James Bonfiglio and great grandmother of Alexandrea Rapelje, Haden Rosenthal and Brynn Quigley. Visitation will be on Thurs, June 25th from 2-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. The Funeral Mass will be held on Fri. June 26th at 11am (in state 10:30) at St. Colette Catholic Church, Livonia.