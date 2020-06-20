Rose Ann Bonfiglio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Ann Bonfiglio

Rose Ann Bonfiglio, age 98, died June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francesco for 78 years. Loving mother of Andrea Bonfiglio, James (Susan) Bonfiglio, and the late Jeanette (Fred-surviving) Geist. Cherished grandmother of Laura Geist (Jason Rapelje), Jennifer (James) Geist-Quigley, Jamie (Joel) Rosenthal, Frank Geist, James Bonfiglio and great grandmother of Alexandrea Rapelje, Haden Rosenthal and Brynn Quigley. Visitation will be on Thurs, June 25th from 2-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. The Funeral Mass will be held on Fri. June 26th at 11am (in state 10:30) at St. Colette Catholic Church, Livonia.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Harry J. Will Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Lying in State
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved