Rose E. Mazzuchelli (nee Vitale)
Clinton Township - April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Angelo G. Loving mother of Lucille (James) Robelli, Peter and Roseann (Dr. John) Hilu. Proud and adored Granny of Dr. Jocelyn Robelli, Alyce (Michael) Tassoni, Dr. Sarah Hilu (Fiancé Dr. Christopher Iverson), Adam Hilu, Matthew Hilu and Rachel Hilu. She was predeceased by her twin sister, Josephine (Sam) Serra. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Donations in Rose's honor are welcome to the Fr. Solanus Casey Guild. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020