Rose (nee Selasky) Fries,



Age 90, May 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas for 70 years. Loving mother of Tom (Barb), Mike (Barb), Tim (Carol) and Mary (Frank) Powers. Grandmother to Mike Jr., Kelly (Gil) delRosario, Josh (Terrin) Fries, Chris Powers. Great Grandmother to AJ, Lexi, Ty, & Austin. Sister to Peggy, Henry, Teri, and Jerry. Preceded in death by her siblings Leo, Elly, Joe, Florence, Bobby, & Gene. Aunt, Great Aunt, & Great Great Aunt to many. Dear friend to many at Our Lady of Loretto Church and Ancient Order of Hibernians. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Loretto Church, 17116 Olympia, Redford, Michigan 48240.









