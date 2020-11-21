Rose L. Sersen
Northville - November 19, 2020 age 100. Beloved wife of the late Eugene who died August 10, 2013, they were married 73 years. Loving mother of Susan Freudigman, Gene (Sandy) Sersen, Robert (Barbara) Sersen, Patrick Sersen, and Richard Sersen. Proud grandmother of Jason, Jill, Scott, Aaron, and Brandon, and great grandmother of five. Rose was the last of 14 children in her family. Private cremation services have been held. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com