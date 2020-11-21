1/1
Rose L. Sersen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose L. Sersen

Northville - November 19, 2020 age 100. Beloved wife of the late Eugene who died August 10, 2013, they were married 73 years. Loving mother of Susan Freudigman, Gene (Sandy) Sersen, Robert (Barbara) Sersen, Patrick Sersen, and Richard Sersen. Proud grandmother of Jason, Jill, Scott, Aaron, and Brandon, and great grandmother of five. Rose was the last of 14 children in her family. Private cremation services have been held. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved